Feeling miserable? You aren't alone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Stuffy nose, achy body, nasty cough – do any of these symptoms apply to you? Chances are if you don't have any of those symptoms you know someone who does. It seems like everywhere you look someone is sick.



Doctors offices and urgent care centers are jam packed full of people trying to get help for whatever bug they have. Experts said we are seeing a lot of respiratory infections.



Dr. Paul Schulz is an infectious disease specialist at Norton Healthcare. He said we are in cold and flu season and the flu is now widespread in Kentucky. In Indiana, there's also been a recent surge in flu-like illnesses.



"It's often hard to differentiate between the different respiratory infections," Dr. Schulz said. "Influenza tends to be more significant in terms of its symptoms."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Flu now widespread in Kentucky

+ Teething toy 'Sophie the Giraffe' may be a mold hazard

+ How to spot a common, potentially dangerous, childhood illness



That's why it's important to see a doctor to find out exactly what you have. Dr. Schulz said other things floating around are pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough. It can be very dangerous for infants.



So, what can help you feel better?



Dr. Schulz said vaccinations are key. Antibiotics can be taken for bacterial infections like strep throat, but for viruses like the common cold there are other options.



"It's all about trying to feel better," Schulz said. "Over the counter decongestants anti inflammatory, those sort of things."



With many viral infections, the symptoms can last at least a week to two weeks.



"A common misconception is that a lot of these things are spread through air born transmission, but for the most part it's hand to hand contact," Schulz said. "That's why the cough etiquette and hand washing is so critical."



Other tips to stay healthy:

Avoid touching your face, specifically, your eyes and nose. Touching germs and then these areas gives said germs easy access into your body.

Wipe down your work surface. This will help prevent the buildup of germs and reduce the chances of you getting exposed.

Get vaccinated. If you haven't already, there is still tremendous value to getting immunized.

Get some rest. Having a healthy immune system that helps your body fight off invading germs is another important way to stay healthy.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.