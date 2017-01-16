MLK Parade shares message of non-violence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of cars and thousands of people filled the street of west Louisville for the city’s annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.



Monday's parade was a much different look from when George Burney and Pride, Inc. founded the celebration.



"We started off with 10 cars going down Broadway. Now, we got 300 cars,” Burney said. "They have kept the dream alive."



Verlina King has come for the past 40 years, only missing in 2009 and 2013 to see President Barack Obama speak in Washington.



“He really fought against violence,” King said of the civil rights leader. “People can feel what he's done for us, how he fought for voter's rights."



She knows as the parade has increased, so has the number of homicides. This year, the event’s posters include the theme, “Stop The Killing.”

"That's just a waste of lives,” King said.



The non-violence message was also clear during the service that followed.



"We still have much work to do in our city to stop the bloodshed on our streets,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in the service.

After a record 118 homicides in 2016, Louisville has seen two so far in 2017.



“We have to come together," Rev. Charles Elliot Jr said.



"Make 2017 a good year,” Burney said. “Stop the killing."



