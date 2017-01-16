Yarmuth will not attend Trump's inauguration - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Yarmuth will not attend Trump's inauguration

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Rep. John Yarmuth (Source: WAVE 3 News) Rep. John Yarmuth (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Representative John Yarmuth will not attend the presidential inauguration.

The Louisville Democrat confirmed he would not attend on Monday to WAVE 3 News radio partner 840 WHAS.

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be held Friday.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly