Cats move up to #5, Cards to #12 in AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. Villanova (28) 17-1 1580 3
2. Kansas (32) 16-1 1562 2
3. UCLA (3) 18-1 1472 4
4. Gonzaga (2) 17-0 1433 5
5. Kentucky 15-2 1357 6
6. Baylor 16-1 1315 1
7. West Virginia 15-2 1185 10
7. Creighton 17-1 1185 8
9. North Carolina 16-3 1063 11
10. Florida State 16-2 964 9
11. Oregon 16-2 931 13
12. Louisville 15-3 900 14
13. Butler 15-3 823 12
14. Arizona 16-2 757 16
15. Notre Dame 16-2 748 20
16. Virginia 13-3 677 19
17. Wisconsin 14-3 644 18
18. Duke 14-4 614 7
19. Florida 14-3 405 23
20. Cincinnati 15-2 373 22
21. Purdue 14-4 309 17
22. Xavier 13-4 294 15
23. Saint Mary's (Cal) 15-2 210 21
24. South Carolina 14-3 125 -
25. Maryland 16-2 121 -
Others receiving votes: TCU 29, Southern Cal 14, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Northwestern 7, UNC-Wilmington 6, Iowa State 5, Akron 1, Kansas State 1.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.