Cats move up to #5, Cards to #12 in AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Villanova (28)    17-1    1580    3
    2. Kansas (32)    16-1    1562    2
    3. UCLA (3)    18-1    1472    4
    4. Gonzaga (2)    17-0    1433    5
    5. Kentucky    15-2    1357    6
    6. Baylor    16-1    1315    1
    7. West Virginia    15-2    1185    10
    7. Creighton    17-1    1185    8
    9. North Carolina    16-3    1063    11
    10. Florida State    16-2    964    9
    11. Oregon    16-2    931    13
    12. Louisville    15-3    900    14
    13. Butler    15-3    823    12
    14. Arizona    16-2    757    16
    15. Notre Dame    16-2    748    20
    16. Virginia    13-3    677    19
    17. Wisconsin    14-3    644    18
    18. Duke    14-4    614    7
    19. Florida    14-3    405    23
    20. Cincinnati    15-2    373    22
    21. Purdue    14-4    309    17
    22. Xavier    13-4    294    15
    23. Saint Mary's (Cal)    15-2    210    21
    24. South Carolina    14-3    125    -
    25. Maryland    16-2    121    -    
Others receiving votes: TCU 29, Southern Cal 14, SMU 8, Nevada 7, Northwestern 7, UNC-Wilmington 6, Iowa State 5, Akron 1, Kansas State 1.

