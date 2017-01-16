Group plants trees in Shelby Park on MLK Jr. Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and volunteers spent the day planting trees in Shelby Park.



The group said Monday’s work was more than just giving back.



Susan Ward, with the Olmsted Parks Conservancy, said, "Neighborhood parks are crucial to a community's wellbeing and our citizen's wellbeing, today we're planting trees, we're mulching trees - which will help protect the trees we've already planted. We're going to be picking up trash and making the park more beautiful so people can enjoy their time here."



About 40 volunteers, including Mrs. Kentucky 2017 Tyiana Thompson, participated in the event.

