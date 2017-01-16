IUS students volunteer around New Albany on MLK Day

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Students at Indiana University Southeast spent the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday giving back.

IUS students gathered Monday morning and loaded up buses to visit multiple different organizations throughout New Albany to volunteer.

IUS student Dakota Brooks said, “We're kinda celebrating a day of service, really taking into effect Martin Luther King's quote ‘make it a day on, not a day off.’ So we've kind of just embodied that message and went forth to the community. We are closed today, for campus but our students were gracious enough to come out into the community and do the service."



The students made multiple stops all over New Albany including Autumn Woods Health Campus, Boys and Girls Club and Harbor House.



