Coat drive provides free jackets for students

Students lined up to receive a free coat on Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several students received new coats on Monday.

Jefferson County Public Schools, the 15th District Parent Teacher Association Clothing Assistance Program and other organizations hosted the free coat giveaway.



In addition to coats, hats, gloves and children’s books were handed out.



JCPS superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens said the event is a perfect opportunity to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior and make a real difference in the students' lives.

