UofL's Snider sidelined with injury

A University of Louisville guard will have to sit out for two to three weeks after suffering a hip injury.



Quentin Snider strained one of his hip flexors on a layup in the second half of the Card’s game against Duke Saturday, according to UofL.

Snider’s injury is expected to heal with rest and rehabilitation.

He will be sidelined while he recovers.

UofL's next game is Thursday against Clemson in the KFC Yum! Center.

