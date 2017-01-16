Historically black colleges compete on hardwood for first time

The game was the first time two historically black colleges have faced off in Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Two schools took the spirit of Martin Luther King Junior Day to the hardwood on Monday in the California neighborhood.



The Simmons College Marching Falcons Band kicked things off before their game against Bluefield State College from West Virginia at St Stephen Church.



The game was the first time two historically black colleges have faced off in Louisville.

Dr. Kevin Crosby said, "We're trying to stress the importance of education, in fact, education is the new sport. So it's a great event and something very positive for our community and a wonderful way to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King."



Simmons would like to make this an annual event in west Louisville.

