Country Club golfers all smiles following Justin Thomas' record breaking win

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – History was made in Hawaii as Justin Thomas, 23, became the youngest pro to shoot a 59, finishing the Sony Open on Sunday with six birdies - 27 under par - and 253 for the tournament, a PGA Tour record.

On Monday everyone was all smiles at Justin’s home turf in Goshen – Harmony Landing Country Club.

Harmony Landing assistant golf professional Will Schneider said, “Anybody coming in the door without fail, first thing out of their mouth is about Justin.”



That's because Harmony Landing Country Club is where golfers have watched Justin's incredible talent develop over the years.



Trinity golfer Davis Olyer said, “I’ve played with Justin like six or seven times out here and he's just pretty amazing to watch.”



Justin's father, Mike, is the club's pro and coaches young aspiring golfers - like 13-year-old Lyman Brackett who has played with and is inspired by Justin.



“I’ve played with him a couple of times he's just the nicest guy ever he works really hard when he's out here, but he always makes time for the juniors and is just a very generous person to the juniors out here,” Lyman said.

The Golf Shop sports Justin's bags, many of his trophies including the Haskins award, his NCAA championship, in addition to photos of Justin with his father and grandfather, both PGA Professionals, and with the likes of Michael Jordan and George W. and Rick Pitino.



“Terrific young man, I knew him when he was like 10 or 11 when I first came to Louisville to be that size and hits it as long as he hits it - he's fun to watch,” Pitino said.

Most impressive may be the wall of balls Mike started to document all of Justin's wins.



St. X golfer Campbell Kremer said, “He keeps all the balls, all his winning balls. It's going to be pretty cool to see the 59 ball in there.”



Maybe most impressive in Justin's young career is the fact his name is already being associated with golfers in a select club.

“Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Johnny Miller you know those type players, if they're not already in the Hall of Fame will be in the Hall of Fame,” Schneider said.

Justin won so many junior tournaments, and collected so many trophies, his father would just take the name plates off and give them away to kids who won tournaments at the club.

