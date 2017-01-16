UofL students participate in MLK Day of Service - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UofL students participate in MLK Day of Service

Volunteers worked at nine different service sites including the Volunteers of America Louisville Family Housing Services.
Erin Burke

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Martin Luther King Junior Day of Service has been an American tradition for many since 1994.  

University of Louisville students, faculty and staff joined those efforts on Monday.

Volunteers worked at nine different service sites including the Volunteers of America Louisville Family Housing Services.

Volunteer Erin Burke said, "It's definitely important to just give back to your community, to make the world a better place. And it's fun, honestly!"

Participating in the MLK Day of Service is one of UofL's largest community service events of the year.

