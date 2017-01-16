Shirley Mae's serves up free dinner for MLK Day

Shirley Mae's has been serving free meals on MLK Day for more than 20 years. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shirley Mae Simpson, owner of Shirley Mae’s Café, served up all of her customer’s favorite dishes on Monday.

“Her corncakes are delicious,” Tinita Fawbush said.



Shirley Mae gave away all of the food for free to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



“It's not specifically about the food,” Shirley Mae said. “It's the significance of the day and I hope I have portrayed that down through the years.”

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ MLK Parade shares message of non-violence

+ AMPED hosts day-long workshop for students in honor of MLK Day

+ 11-year-old donating hundreds of shoes to other kids

Shirley Mae is a matriarch of her community. She’s been serving free meals on MLK Day for more than 20 years. Her goal is to educate customers about his dream.

“He's worthy of a celebration because he gave his life for us,” Shirley Mae said.



“lt brings back unity and also helps us reminisce,” Prince Moore said.



“It's a special day because the dream still continues,” Moore continued. “Without Martin Luther King a lot of us wouldn't be in the positions that we're in now.”



Shirley Mae said she will never forget the impact Dr. King had on her life. She instills the civil rights leader's passion for service in her daily work.

“That's what it's all about,” Shirley Mae said. “I hope that younger generations will take the time out to earn about Martin Luther King and they too keep up this legacy and his dream.”



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.