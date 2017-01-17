It's a girl! American Pharoah's second offspring born

Untouched Talent and her new filly (Source: Coolmore America)

VERSAILLES, KY (WAVE) - American Pharoah has become a father again for the second time this month and the second time ever.

The 2015 Triple Crown winner sired a filly born Sunday night at Coolmore America's Ashford Stud near Versailles.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: American Pharoah sires first colt

The yet unnamed filly's dam is Untouched Talent, also the dam of Bodemeister, the second place finisher in the 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

American Pharoah also sired a colt that foaled January 3 at Brookdale Farm in Versailles. His dam is Kakadu.

