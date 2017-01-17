MetroSafe: Report of person hit by vehicle in front of Valley High School

A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident in the 10200 block of Dixie Highway was reported at 7:42 a.m.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident in the 10200 block of Dixie Highway was reported at 7:42 a.m.More >>
The yet unnamed filly's dam is Untouched Talent, also the dam of Bodemeister, the second place finisher in the 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.More >>
The yet unnamed filly's dam is Untouched Talent, also the dam of Bodemeister, the second place finisher in the 2012 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.More >>
Shirley Mae is a matriarch of her community. She’s been serving free meals on MLK Day for more than 20 years.More >>
Shirley Mae is a matriarch of her community. She’s been serving free meals on MLK Day for more than 20 years.More >>
History was made in Hawaii as Justin Thomas, 23, became the youngest pro to shoot a 59, finishing the Sony Open on Sunday with six birdies - 27 under par - and 253 for the tournament, a PGA Tour record.More >>
History was made in Hawaii as Justin Thomas, 23, became the youngest pro to shoot a 59, finishing the Sony Open on Sunday with six birdies - 27 under par - and 253 for the tournament, a PGA Tour record.More >>
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be held Friday.More >>
President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be held Friday.More >>