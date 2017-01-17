Student hit by car in front of Valley High School

The incident was reported at 7:42 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Todd Hoyer/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Valley High School student was hit by a car in front of the school Tuesday morning.

Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Brislin said the student was taken by EMS to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The incident was reported in the 10200 block of Dixie Highway at 7:42 a.m.

