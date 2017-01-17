Moviegoer accused of concealing hatchet at Glasgow theater

GLASGOW, KY (WAVE) - An alleged incident at a Barren County movie theater Saturday night left a man in jail.



>> MUGSHOTS: January 2016 Roundup

According to a news release from the Glasgow Police Department, an officer working security at Glasgow Highland Cinema noticed a man who appeared to be intoxicated carrying a backpack.

The officer approached the man, later identified as 31-year-old Joshua Cogar, and told him backpacks are not permitted in the theater. She then requested and gained consent from Cogar to search the backpack which contained a homemade hatchet.



ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Student hit by car in front of Valley High School

+ UofL's Snider sidelined by injury

+ American Pharoah's second offspring born

Cogar was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and public intoxication.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.