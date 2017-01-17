Hit-and-run driver injures pedestrian on Watterson Expressway

The driver of the truck was trying to remove debris from the roadway when he was hit. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

This flat bed truck was involved in a single-vehicle crash just before the driver was hit while outside the vehicle. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The incident was reported at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is recovering from injuries he suffered when a vehicle hit him on the Watterson Expressway (Interstate 264) Tuesday and left the scene.

Louisville Metro police said the man was involved in a single-vehicle accident on westbound I-264 near Manslick Road about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was trying to remove some debris from the wreck that was in the middle of the roadway when another vehicle hit him and fled the scene westbound on I-264.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A witness described the suspect vehicle as possibly a black SUV.

All but one lane of westbound Watterson Expressway was closed between Manslick Road and Dixie Highway for while after the incident happened.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run should call police.

