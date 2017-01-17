Pedestrian hit on I-264W between Manslick and Dixie; all but 1 lane closed

The incident was reported at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All but one lane of the westbound Watterson Expressway has been closed between Manslick Road and Dixie Highway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the victim was taken to a hospital. The person's condition is unknown.

The incident was reported at 10:33 a.m.

Only the far left lane remains open.



The MetroSafe supervisor described the area where the incident happened as "a large accident scene."

