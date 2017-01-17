January 16, 2017 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

January 16, 2017

By Jennifer Britton, Director
Connect

The Caravan
 
1250 Bardstown Road
Patrick Spring, January 19-21
Open mic night, January 25
Tim Northern, January 26-28
(502) 459-0022

The Coalition for the Homeless

2017 City Homeless Count 
January 26
4-6am
Volunteers needed
Training session
January 25
6-7pm at Hotel Louisville
(502) 636-9550
louhomeless.org

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly