New Albany police corporal investigated for alleged breach of on-duty conduct

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A 21-year veteran of New Albany's police force has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into his conduct.

According to a news release from Chief Todd Bailey, the investigation into the conduct of Cpl. John Hall stems from an on-duty incident on October 7, 2016. Bailey said Hall may have violated standard operating procedures, but he was not specific about the nature of the alleged incident.

An internal review of the incident is ongoing, Bailey said, and an external investigation by Indiana State Police already has been conducted.

"It is the policy of the New Albany Police Department to fully investigate all employee misconduct allegations and does not disclose specifics of personnel matters," Bailey said in a written statement.

Hall has been with the NAPD approximately 21 years. His assignment at the time of the alleged incident was third shift patrol division supervisor.

