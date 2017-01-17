Suspect arrested in halfway house shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man charged with committing an armed robbery during which the victim was shot has confessed to his role in the crime, but says he did not fire the shot.

Jermon Dana Manion, 18, of Louisville was arrested January 13 on one count each of robbery and assault.

The shooting happened at a halfway house in the 2800 block of W. Chestnut around 12:30 a.m. January 12. After being given his rights, Louisville Metro police say Manion admitted that he and another person stole the victim's phone at gunpoint. Manion also told police the victim was wounded when his partner shot the victim and they believed the victim was dead.

The victim attempted to drive himself to a hospital but was pulled over for speeding by LMPD officers at 23rd and Chestnut. He told police he had been shot in the chest during an altercation at the halfway house.

Manion, who is being at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond, will be back in court January 24.

