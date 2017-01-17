Idina Menzel to 'Let It Go' in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tony Award-winning superstar Idina Menzel is headed to Louisville for what promises to be a "wicked" concert.

Known to audiences for her work on the hit TV series Glee, the Grammy and Oscar-winning song Let It Go from the animated movie Frozen, the upcoming Beaches remake, and her star-making performance as the original Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked, Menzel will hit The Louisville Palace on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Ticket prices range from $50.50 to $126 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at noon at LouisvillePalace.com and The Louisville Palace box office on South Fourth Street. They are subject to price increases. For premium seats, lounge access, parking and more information, contact MindyGoff@livenation.com or call 502-883-5804.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. In addition, an artist pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18. Visit idinamenzel.com/tour for details.

