Suspected shoplifters wanted for questioning in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying two women suspected of trying to shoplift at a store in St. Matthews.

The St. Matthews Police Department posted several photos of the women on their Facebook page Tuesday.

The women are suspected of trying to steal a large amount of items from the store on January 9, according to police

Anyone who recognizes the women should call the anonymous tipline at 498-CLUE (2583) or dispatch at 893-9000.

