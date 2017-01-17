TVs stolen in break-in at AMPED community center

AMPED strives to give youth life skills, support, and resources they need to be successful. (Source: Todd Hoyer, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The building used by a community program that provides musical training for kids and teens was broken into overnight.

Organizers at AMPED noticed the break-in Tuesday morning.

Dave Christopher, Executive Director of AMPED, told WAVE 3 News two televisions were taken. One of the TVs was a big screen used for a showing of Selma during the group's workshops on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The other was a smaller TV from the lobby.

"We're not angry," Christopher said. "We understand people are desperate. But we are still open, and we welcome people to come and learn what we offer here. It’s the reason we’re here - so our kids don’t have to make those choices and not choose those things.”

Anyone with information about the break-in should call police at 574-LMPD (5673).

