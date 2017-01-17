Ali Center receives $500,000 worth of LeRoy Neiman artwork from champ's late friend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More than $500,000 worth of artwork donated by the LeRoy Neiman Foundation has found its home at the Muhammad Ali Center.

On Tuesday morning, the museum accepted the pieces while celebrating what would have been Ali's 75th birthday. The Louisville native, boxing titan and global icon died last year after suffering from Parkinson's disease for more than 20 years.

Neiman, the late painter well-renowned for his vibrant depictions of athletes and sporting events, was friends with Ali for 50 years. The two became friends in 1962, after meeting in a St. Nicholas Arena dressing room in New York City. Neiman sketched the young boxer sitting on the rubbing table, and thus began a long relationship between the artist and prize fighter.

Of the 20 pieces given to the museum, one has been hanging in the lobby for years. The famous "Athlete of the Century" painting has been on loan since 2005, along with 19 other pieces. Ali drew 15 of the pieces himself. Neiman kept them in his collection after The Champ gifted them to his longtime friend.

"Athlete of the Century," an oil painting based on sketches Neiman made in 1964, was created when Cassius Clay changed his name to Muhammad Ali and became the heavyweight champion for the first time at 22 years old.

"All of my experiences and observations of Ali are summed up in this portrait," Neiman would say about the piece.

"Ali once said of Neiman, 'No contest, LeRoy Neiman is the heavyweight champion of art,'" LeRoy Neiman Foundation President Steven Bond said. "But, this praise wasn't necessarily in reference to Neiman's skill or agility. Instead, I think Ali was touching on something else -- the artist's dedication and gusto."

The museum has a LeRoy Neiman gallery inside, totaling 3,600-square-feet of space.

