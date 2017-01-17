Muhammad Ali fans flock to gravesite to mark his 75th birthday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Muhammad Ali would have celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday.

His gravesite at Cave Hill Cemetery is complete and draws about 100 visitors a day. On weekends, even more supporters come to pay their respects.

Visitors on Tuesday stopped by and left flowers at his gravesite.

Cave Hill officials said they have become more of an international tourist attraction since Ali was laid to rest there last year.

Ali is buried under the large rectangular ledger. He's laid to rest on his side facing east, per his Islamic faith.

The former boxing titan and global icon suffered from Parkinsons disease for more than 20 years and died last summer, setting off a week that was more of a celebration than mourning. Ali's final gift to his hometown of Louisville was a day of love and positivity, culminating in a farewell service at KFC Yum! Center that brought out friends and luminaries such as Bill Clinton, Bryant Gumbel, Billy Crystal and many more.

Ali's boyhood home on Grand Avenue is closed Tuesday.

