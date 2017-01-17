On Ali's birthday, family encourages fans to donate 75 service hours

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - To celebrate Muhammad Ali's birthday, his wife Lonnie is proudly launching a new initiative that encourages the world to celebrate her late husband's legacy.

The ALI 75 Service Campaign asks people around the globe to give 75 hours of service over the next year. The U.S. volunteer rate has been steadily declining over the last decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"The world needs this global push for service, now more than ever," Lonnie Ali said. It is time for a new generation to build on Muhammad's legacy and celebrate his life with the ALI 75 campaign."

The participate in the ALI 75 journey, text "ALI" to 75475, upload your photo and follow the simple steps to build your profile. Each time you'll select how your act of service aligns with one of Muhammad Ali's core principles and a United Nations Sustainable Goal. Users will be made aware of service opportunities with charities in their area to encourage the goal of 75 hours of service.

In honor of Muhammad Ali's famous quote, "Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth," the Ali Center's staff and Council of Students partnered with Together We Rise for a service project. The staff and team members built 30 new bikes for foster care children in Louisville, a nod to Ali's stolen red Schwinn bike that became the catalyst for his boxing career.

