Columbus student donates trauma kits to police

Kevin Thompson raised more than $6,000 to buy trauma kits for Columbus, IN police. (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A high school student in Columbus is helping his local police officers save lives.

Kevin Thompson, 17, learned about the police department's need for trauma kits while working on his senior project. He then raised more than $6,000 from businesses in the area to purchase kits for all of the officers.

Each trauma kit contains latex gloves, a CPR shield, pressure tourniquet and quick clot gauze.

“These kits can be carried by the officer and are designed to stop traumatic bleeding” CPD Chief Deputy Todd Harry said. “We would like to thank Kevin for working hard to raise the funds to purchase the lifesaving kits for our officers."

Thompson plans to attend Olney Central College in Illinois and major in criminal justice. He will also play baseball at the school.

