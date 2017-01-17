Shelbyville woman sentenced for producing child porn

Melissa Torres must serve at least 85 percent of her 24-year prison sentence. (Source: Raycom News Network)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A Shelbyville woman convicted of photographing children engaged in sexually explicit conduct has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Melissa Torres, 37, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove to serve a lifetime of supervised release following completion of her prison sentence. Under federal law, Torres must serve at least 85 percent of her prison term.

Torres admitted that on Sept. 22, 2014, she coerced two children under the age of 10 to engage in sexually explicit conduct and shot video of the encounter. She later distributed the video.

The Shelbyville Police Department began an investigation after someone found the pornographic images and notified police.

