RYE celebrating 5 year anniversary with special menu prices

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - RYE on Market is celebrating five years since their opening, and they're inviting those in WAVE Country to celebrate with them.

To commemorate the five year anniversary, RYE is offering special menu prices, including $5 cocktails and $5 bites featuring customer favorites and artisan touches.

“Five years ago when RYE began, our goal was to serve excellent, inspired food and drinks that celebrated ingredients without being fussy,” said Michael Trager Kusman, founder and partner of RYE. “I think we’re accomplishing that goal everyday as we continue to reinvent our menu. We want to thank Louisville for supporting us for the last five years and hope people will come in to enjoy happy hour and dinner as we toast to the future.”

RYE's menu is updated daily and reflects seasonal ingredients and new deliveries of local meat and fresh seafood.

“RYE has been on an amazing journey,” said Doug Petry, beverage director and partner. “We try and insert creativity into everything we do. Sometimes we succeed and sometimes we fail but I believe that people value our commitment to challenge ourselves and challenge palates. Our anniversary menu offers something for everyone and we invite people to grab a seat at the bar and try a new cocktail and a bite for just $10."

RYE's anniversary menu prices run through the end of January. RYE opens at 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

If you'd like to make a reservation, click here.

