WATCH LIVE @ 9:30 am: UofL board meets for first time

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The newly-created Board of Trustees for the University of Louisville will hold its first meeting Saturday morning.

Governor Matt Bevin named ten new board members this week. One of the first orders of business, selecting a new interim President. Acting President Neville Pinto is leaving for a job at the University of Cincinnati.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. (EST)

