Homeowner holds burglary suspects at gunpoint for police

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When a man came home and found a burglar inside his house he took matters into his own hands until police arrived.

>> MUGSHOTS: January 2017 Roundup

The burglary happened January 16 at a home in the 2700 block of Gardiner Lane located in the Hawthorne neighborhood. When the owner arrived at his house around 11:35 p.m., he found the front door kicked and saw a man inside the house.

The homeowner held the man, Troy A. Wright, 31, of Trimble County, KY, at gunpoint until Louisville Metro police officers arrived and placed him under arrest. Officer found a black ski mask and black gloves inside the house belonging to Wright.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ TVs stolen in break-in at AMPED community center

+ Shelbyville woman sentenced for producing child porn

+ Suspected shoplifters wanted for questioning in St. Matthews

Also arrested was Debra Watts, 19, of Louisville. Police said Watts was acting as the lookout for Wright.

Wright and Watts are each charged with burglary. They are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections and are scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.