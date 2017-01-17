Suspected parade shooters appear in court

Deshawn Johnson (left) and Jeremiah Carter (right) appeared in court on January 17, 2017. (Source: Brelin Tilford/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two teens charged with opening fire during the 2016 Pegasus Parade appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Jeremiah Carter, 15, and Deshawn Johnson, 16, are being charged as adults after police say they fired multiple shots, injuring at least one person during the annual Kentucky Derby Festival.

Carter's attorney filed a motion on Tuesday to remove himself from the case. The judge agreed and appointed a public defender for Carter.

Carter and Johnson are scheduled to be back in court in February.

A trial for Carter and Johnson is set for June 6th.

