Bevin names 10 to UofL Board of Trustees

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin has released the names of the 10 people he has appointed to the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

The members appointed by Bevin are:

J. David Grissom, of Louisville

John H. Schnatter, of Louisville

Sandra Frazier, of Louisville

Nitin Sahney, of Prospect

Bonita K. Black, of Crestwood

Brian A. Cromer, of Louisville

Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, Jr., of Louisville

Dr. Ronald L. Wright, of Prospect

James M. Rogers, of Prospect

Diane B. Medley, of Ekron

The terms of Rogers and Medley will expire in 2018, Wright and Bridgeman in 2019, Cromer and Black in 2020, Frazier and Sahney in 2021, Schnatter in 2022 and Grissom in 2023.

The 10 selected were among a list of 30 names presented to Bevin as finalists.

University of Louisville spokesman John Karman released the following statement concerning the new board members:

"The University of Louisville is committed to working with members of the new Board of Trustees to move the university forward. All of the appointed board members are accomplished leaders who bring a wealth of experience to our institution.



In partnership with this new team, we will continue our work with Kentucky's governor and legislators to address and resolve concerns raised by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. We also expect that the new board members will quickly appoint a new interim president.



The future is bright for the university and we appreciate the support we have received from the state and the ongoing hard work of our faculty, staff and students."

