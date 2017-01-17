Pothole on Aiken Road causing flat tires for drivers

A large and growing pothole is causing a stir on social media. The pothole is located near the Jefferson County and Shelby County lines, off Aiken Road near Johnson Road. To report a pothole, use #502pothole on Twitter or call 311.More >>
The members appointed by Bevin will serve terms ranging from one to six years.More >>
Two teens charged with opening fire during the Pegasus Parade appeared before a judge on Tuesday. Jeremiah Carter, 15, and Deshawn Johnson, 16, are being charged as adults after police say they fired multiple shots, injuring at least one person during the annual Kentucky Derby Festival in May of 2016.More >>
More than $500,000 worth of artwork donated by the LeRoy Neiman Foundation has found its home at the Muhammad Ali Center.More >>
To celebrate Muhammad Ali's birthday, his wife Lonnie is proudly launching a new initiative that encourages the world to celebrate her late husband's legacy.More >>
