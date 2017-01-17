Pothole on Aiken Road causing flat tires for drivers

A pothole on Aiken Road is causing drivers to get flat tires. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A large and growing pothole is causing a stir on social media.

The pothole is located near the Jefferson County and Shelby County lines, off Aiken Road near Johnson Road.

Aiken Road is a state road, which means that it's up to Metro Public Works to repair the road.

Kentucky Transportation officials told WAVE 3 News that any pothole in Jefferson County is to be fixed by Metro Public Works, due to a memorandum of agreement between Jefferson County and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A search on Twitter and Facebook with #502pothole shows many drivers have gotten flat tires after hitting the Aiken Road pothole, and many others around Jefferson County.

WAVE 3 News has been advised that a crew is checking the pothole. Any potholes that are reported are typically fixed within two business days of Metro Public Works receiving the complaint.

Anyone who needs to report a pothole can call 311 or 502-574-5000. They can also report a pothole by using #502pothole on Twitter.

