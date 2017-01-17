Jessamine Co. schools canceled for murdered teen's funeral

Leo Travers was found shot to death in Nicholasville on Jan. 12. (Source: WLEX)

JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Jessamine County teen was laid to rest on Tuesday, as his suspected killer made his first appearance in court.

Leo Travers, 15, was found shot to death in Nicholasville last week. He was a student at East Jessamine High School, where he played baseball, wrestled and ran track.

Travers' funeral took place at Southland Christian Church. Jessamine County Schools were canceled so students could attend the services.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspected Pegasus parade shooters in court

+ Homeowner holds burglary suspects at gunpoint for police

+ TVs stolen in break-in at AMPED community center

Tyler Jeffers, 18, pleaded not guilty to murdering Travers during his first court appearance on Tuesday. Jeffers' grandfather, Albert McKinney, is also facing charges related to the killing.

So far, investigators have not released a motive for the murder.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.