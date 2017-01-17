2 Highlands restaurants closing

Tom+Chee will not reopen its Highlands location. (Source: Tom+Chee)

The Monkey Wrench will close after April 1. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two restaurants in the Highlands are shutting down.

Tom+Chee and The Monkey Wrench both announced their closings on Tuesday.

Tom+Chee, a popular tomato soup and grilled cheese chain, was forced to temporarily close when their building flooded more than a week ago. A Facebook post on Tuesday indicated the damage from the flooding was too significant for the restaurant to reopen.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ SuperChefs floods one year after fire at St. Matthews location

+ 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' to feature Seafood Lady

+ RYE celebrating 5 year anniversary with special menu prices

The Monkey Wrench also made an announcement about their closing on Facebook with a lengthy message. The restaurant's last day of operation will be April 1.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.