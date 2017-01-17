Man charged with robbing grandfather - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged with robbing grandfather

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Brian Hinton (Source: LMDC) Brian Hinton (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  A Louisville man is in jail after police say he robbed his grandfather. 

Brian Lamont Hinton, Jr., 19, went to his grandfather's home in August of 2016 and asked him for $20. When Hinton's grandfather pulled out a large amount of cash, police say Hinton snached the money from his grandfather's hand and then ran from the home. 

When Hinton's grandfather ran after him, he flashed a handgun in his waistband, the arrest slip states. Hinton's grandfather then called the police.

Hinton is charged with one count of robbery. 

