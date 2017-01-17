Obama grants commutation of sentence to 15 from KY and IN, pardons 5 from KY

WASHINGTON – With three days left in his term, President Barack Obama granted commutation of sentence to 209 people and pardoned 64 people, including several from Kentucky and Indiana.

Of the 209 people who were granted commutations of sentence, the following 10 were from the state of Kentucky:

Audrey Louis Johnson, Jr. – Louisville, KY

Offense: Possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine base, aid and abet; Western District of Kentucky

Sentence: 120 months' imprisonment; five years' supervised release (March 12, 2010)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.



Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute cocaine; attempt to possess with intent to distribute cocaine (two counts); interstate travel and act in aid of an illegal business enterprise involving narcotics and controlled substances (two counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Western District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (July 17, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months’ imprisonment.



Offense: Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (September 11, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.



Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine); possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine); aiding and abetting to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine); aiding and abetting to distribute cocaine base (crack cocaine); Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (January 11, 2007)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.



Offense: Conspiracy to distribute and possess five kilograms or more of cocaine; attempt to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; Eastern District of Tennessee

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (September 4, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months' imprisonment.



Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 10 kilograms or more of cocaine; Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: 240 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release; $10,000,000 forfeiture (February 15, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months’ imprisonment and unpaid balance of $10,000,000 forfeiture remitted when his sentence expires, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.



Offense: Conspiracy to knowingly and intentionally possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine; aiding and abetting knowingly and intentionally possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine (two counts); Western District of Kentucky

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (May 15, 2008)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months' imprisonment.



Offense: Conspiracy to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base and less than 500 grams of cocaine; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release; $1,000 fine (March 31, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 240 months' imprisonment and unpaid balance of $1,000 fine remitted at the time of his release, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.



Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base and less than 500 grams of cocaine hydrochloride; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (March 13, 2009)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 180 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.



Offense: Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; Eastern District of Kentucky

Sentence: 360 months’ imprisonment; eight years’ supervised release (June 5, 1998)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.

The following five people were granted commutations of sentence from the state of Indiana:

Raymond M. Walker, III – Evansville, IN

Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base; distribution of cocaine base in excess of five grams of cocaine base (two counts); Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (November 9, 2005)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 300 months' imprisonment.



Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute in excess of 50 grams of cocaine base (mixture), 5 kilograms of cocaine and marijuana (mixture); Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (September 13, 2006)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 210 months' imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.



Offense: Distribution of five grams or more of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a school; possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of cocaine base; felon in possession of a firearm; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: 240 months' imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (February 5, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on May 17, 2017.



Offense: Knowingly possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing cocaine base; possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years' supervised release (November 3, 2004)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to a term of 360 months’ imprisonment, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.



Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and/or distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine; Southern District of Indiana

Sentence: Life imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (October 31, 2003)

Commutation Grant: Prison sentence commuted to expire on January 17, 2019, conditioned upon enrollment in residential drug treatment.

Five of the 64 pardons were people from Kentucky. Those people are listed below:

Robert Kevin Hobbs, aka Kevin Hobbs – Louisville, KY

Offense: Conspire, confederate to commit wire fraud; aid and abet to devise a scheme and artifice to defraud Thornton Oil Corp. of money and property, cause funds to be transmitted, by means of wire in interstate commerce; engage in monetary transactions in criminally derived property that is of a value greater than $10,000 and derived from specified unlawful activity; aid and abet to engage in monetary transactions affecting interstate commerce in criminally derived property over $10,000 derived from wire fraud (Western District of Kentucky)

Sentence: One year of probation (December 6, 1999)



Offense: Aiding and abetting altering odometer (10 counts) (Western District of Kentucky)

Sentence: Five years' probation, conditioned upon two months' community confinement (April 20, 1992)



Offense: Conspiracy to defraud the United States by knowingly and without lawful authority producing false identification documents (Western District of Kentucky)

Sentence: 15 months' imprisonment; two years' supervised release (April 17, 2003)



Offense: Conspiring to manufacture and possess with intent to distribute marijuana (Eastern District of Kentucky)

Sentence: One year of imprisonment; four years' supervised release (February 14, 1992) (as amended January 8, 1993)



Offense: Conspiring to manufacture and possess with intent to distribute marijuana (Eastern District of Kentucky)

Sentence: One year of imprisonment; four years' supervised release (February 14, 1992) (as amended January 8, 1993)

