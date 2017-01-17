MSD planning $4.3 billion upgrade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - MSD says it needs to spend $4.3 billion to modernize the city's aging sewer infrastructure.

MSD says the investment is necessary to prevent flooded roadways, destroyed and flooded homes, and raw sewage overflows.

The $4.3 billion price tag is expected to be paid over the next 20 years, with an emphasis on repairing and refurbishing the Ohio River flood protection system, storm water drainage and inland flooding, viaducts, crumbling sewer infrastructure, waste water treatment facilities, and consent decree and support systems.

Over the next few months, MSD plans to meet community groups and business leaders to gather input on the 20-year design.

To view the full plan, click here.

In addition to the updates, MSD is teaming up with the Louisville Water Company to take on a major project along Story Avenue.

One of the Louisville's oldest water mains runs beneath the road and needs to be replaced. In the past, MSD and Louisville Water would have worked separately, but the two agencies agreed to collaborate and share resources early last year.

Work on the Story Avenue project will begin later in 2017.

