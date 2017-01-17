Louisville group calls for justice in killing of Darnell Wicker

Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice gathered for justice in the Darnell Wicker case. (Source: Dale Mader/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Tuesday, a small group called Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice (LSURJ) gathered in the Highlands and called for justice for the family of a man who was shot and killed by LMPD officers in August of 2016.

Darnell Wicker was killed by officers after police say he refused to drop a tree saw. LMPD's integrity unit is still investigating the incident, but LSURJ says they don't believe the investigation will be good enough.

"It's like here we are, still waiting for an independent panel to be put in place," Carla F. Wallace, an LSURJ leader said on Tuesday.

LSURJ sent a letter to the Commonwealth's Attorneys office asking for an independent investigation into Wicker's death.

The office of the Commonwealth Attorneys office released a letter of response in part stating:

"We continue to review the investigation into Mr. Wicker's death, for criminal responsibility. As I promised LSURJ, Mr. Wicker's daughters, and our community, that independent review will be thorough and impartial. Our office has a team of prosecutors, including myself, reviewing this matter. That team represents a wide range of race, gender, age and experience."

