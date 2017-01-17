Man charged in brother's murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who was wanted in the shooting death of his brother was taken into custody.

Mardy Jones was booked into the Hart County Jail on Tuesday.

Jones, of Horse Cave, Kentucky, shot and killed his brother, Ronald West, 39, in the 100 block of Margaret Street on Aug. 7, 2016, according to Kentucky State Police.

Jones is charged with murder. His bond was set at $500,000.



