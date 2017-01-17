Simpsonville officer pleads guilty to stealing from department

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Simpsonville police officer accused of stealing money, drugs and guns from his department has pleaded guilty to several charges.
Terry Putnam originally denied the charges when he was arrested in January.
The items taken were worth about $30,000, Kentucky State Police said.
>> Simpsonville police officer says he didn't steal from department
Putnam changed his plea on Tuesday, admitting to burglary, theft by unlawful taking, theft of a controlled substance, criminal mischief and official misconduct, according to WLEX.
Sentencing for Putnam is scheduled for March 6.
