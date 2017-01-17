Police investigating shooting in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting in Newburg.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Indian Oaks Circle at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. That address is in the Eleven Oaks Apartments.

One male victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital from the scene, according to MetroSafe. His condition is not being released at this time.

So far, there's no word on any arrests or suspects.

