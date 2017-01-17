Severely emaciated puppies found abandoned in home

Louisville police are investigating a shooting in Newburg that happened Tuesday night.More >>
Louisville police are investigating a shooting in Newburg that happened Tuesday night.More >>
A total of five black lab mixes were found without food inside of a trailer in the 16000 block of Beechwood Drive on Tuesday, according to The Arrow Fund.More >>
A total of five black lab mixes were found without food inside of a trailer in the 16000 block of Beechwood Drive on Tuesday, according to The Arrow Fund.More >>
A Simpsonville police officer accused of stealing money from his department has pleaded guilty to several charges.More >>
A Simpsonville police officer accused of stealing money from his department has pleaded guilty to several charges.More >>
Mardy Jones was booked into the Hart County Jail on Tuesday.More >>
Mardy Jones was booked into the Hart County Jail on Tuesday.More >>
On Tuesday, a small group called Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice (LSURJ) gathered in the Highlands and called for justice for the family of Darnell Wicker, who was shot and killed by LMPD officers in August of 2016.More >>
On Tuesday, a small group called Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice (LSURJ) gathered in the Highlands and called for justice for the family of Darnell Wicker, who was shot and killed by LMPD officers in August of 2016.More >>