Severely emaciated puppies found abandoned in home

One of the puppies taken to Louisville for treatment. (Source: The Arrow Fund)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Three severely emaciated dogs who were found abandoned inside a home in Charlestown, Indiana have been taken to Louisville for treatment.



A total of five black lab mixes were found without food inside of a trailer in the 16000 block of Beechwood Drive on Tuesday, according to The Arrow Fund.

The three most critical puppies were taken to The Arrow Fund for treatment. The two other puppies are being cared for by officials in Clark County.

Anyone with information about the abandonment of the puppies is asked to call Mike Ettel, of Clark County Animal Control, at (802) 280-5692.

