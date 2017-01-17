Board appointees say future is bright for UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A board appointment that was plagued with controversy has a bright future, according to University of Louisville Board of Trustee members.

Governor Matt Bevin re-appointed nine board members and one new member to the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

The members appointed by Bevin are:

J. David Grissom, of Louisville

John H. Schnatter, of Louisville

Sandra Frazier, of Louisville

Nitin Sahney, of Prospect

Bonita K. Black, of Crestwood

Brian A. Cromer, of Louisville

Ulysses Lee Bridgeman, Jr., of Louisville

Dr. Ronald L. Wright, of Prospect

James M. Rogers, of Prospect

Diane B. Medley, of Ekron

A year ago, the appointments were ruled unconstitutional by a judge. Governor Bevin’s appointment process was in question and ultimately deemed unconstitutional. A frustrating move for Ronald Wright who was ready to get to work.



“When we were all told we wouldn't be able to allowed to meet as a board it really kind of threw us all for a loop,” Wright said.



But now, Wright will have his shot to help improve the University of Louisville and manage an almost $900 million endowment. Wright was reappointed on Tuesday along with eight of the same board members and James “Jim” Rogers. He said it’s the right group of people to get down to business for the University of Louisville.



“And I think that that brings a diversity of ideas and a diversity of thought processes that will benefit the university moving forward,” Wright said.



And moving forward first should be finding a new president, former board member Bill Stone said.



“We need to recognize that our most important role moving forward is to find the best person in America to be president of this University,” Stone said.



Wright said he hasn’t heard of any candidate names yet, but before the board was deemed unconsituational they had discussed hiring a search firm to conduct a nationwide search.



