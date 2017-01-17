Board appointees say future is bright for UofL

Governor Matt Bevin re-appointed nine board members and one new member to the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.More >>
Governor Matt Bevin re-appointed nine board members and one new member to the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.More >>
When a man came home and found a burglar inside his house he took matters into his own hands until police arrived.More >>
When a man came home and found a burglar inside his house he took matters into his own hands until police arrived.More >>
Louisville police are investigating a shooting in Newburg that happened Tuesday night.More >>
Louisville police are investigating a shooting in Newburg that happened Tuesday night.More >>
A total of five black lab mixes were found without food inside of a trailer in the 16000 block of Beechwood Drive on Tuesday, according to The Arrow Fund.More >>
A total of five black lab mixes were found without food inside of a trailer in the 16000 block of Beechwood Drive on Tuesday, according to The Arrow Fund.More >>
A Simpsonville police officer accused of stealing money from his department has pleaded guilty to several charges.More >>
A Simpsonville police officer accused of stealing money from his department has pleaded guilty to several charges.More >>