Loved one's searching for answers 1 year after shooting death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Loved ones gathered in search of answers one year after a 19-year-old was shot and killed.

Justin Ruff was shot inside of a home on 43rd Street and Broadway on Jan. 17, 2016.

According to Ruff's mother, Cynthia Ruff, and community activist Christopher 2X at one point Louisville Metro police said the shooting could have been a suicide, but the shooting has been ruled accidental.

Anyone with information in Ruff’s death is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

