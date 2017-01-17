Clarksville police chief pushes for new body cameras

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Clarksville's police chief wants the town council to approve money for new police body cameras.

Clarksville was the first department in southern Indiana to get body cameras, but the program was suspended in July of 2016 when House Bill 1019 went into effect.



The bill includes certain rules about the storage and redaction of footage that weren't being met. The city would need to purchase new cameras and new software to bring everything up to code.

Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said of the cameras, “Not only did it help with the transparency of the department, but the overall was the officers felt better having them on them.”



Palmer made his presentation before the council. He is hoping they approve funds for new cameras.

