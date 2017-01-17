Driver fired after student left on bus - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Driver fired after student left on bus

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A bus driver was fired after a student was left behind on a school bus.

Elizabethtown Independent Schools confirmed Tuesday the student was found sitting on the bus in the compound for 30 to 45 minutes after she fell asleep.

The child was eventually found by a mechanic. She was described as OK but scared.

The district said the driver failed to check his bus after his run, which is standard procedure.

