19 JCPS buses, school vandalized

The vandalism happened sometime over MLK weekend. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Nineteen JCPS buses and a middle school were vandalized over MLK weekend.

A district spokesperson said the vandalism happened at the Lees Lane bus compound at at Farnsley Middle School, which is located at the same site.

The buses sustained broken windows and fire extinguishers were sprayed. A repair shop fixed the damage Tuesday. The district said no routes were disrupted.

The school received some vandalism both inside and outside the building. On-site staff cleaned it up.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating.

